Kim Jong-un Orders Build-up of North Korea’s Cyberwarfare Forces, Expands Reconnaissance General Bureau Activities

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[Kim Jong-un orders stepped-up training of North Korea’s cyber warriors… expansion of Reconnaissance Intelligence General Bureau activities]

Financial News reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the strengthening of the Reconnaissance Intelligence General Bureau’s espionage operations and cyber combat capabilities. The Reconnaissance Intelligence General Bureau is an expanded and reorganized version of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, which was previously known as a key department for operations against South Korea. The U.S. government has identified the Reconnaissance Intelligence General Bureau as the organization behind, and directly directing and overseeing, global hacking and cybercrime, including virtual asset theft and ransomware distribution.

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