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Korea restarts crypto bill, targets year-end passage with new limits

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South Korea restarts Phase-2 crypto law talks after 4 months

Regulators and ruling party resume Phase-2 crypto legislation talks. No decisions yet.

They met today to revive the bill shelved in February. The target is passage this year.

Key points under discussion:
- Cap on exchange controlling shareholders at 10–15%
- Mandatory KRW stablecoin consortium led by banks
- Timeline aims at 2026-end enforcement if passed in 2024

Tax remains in focus this year. Officials stress investor protection alongside new rules.

Sources:
- Financial Services Commission briefing
- Financial Supervisory Service update