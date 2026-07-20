Korea restarts crypto bill, targets year-end passage with new limits

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South Korea restarts Phase-2 crypto law talks after 4 months

Regulators and ruling party resume Phase-2 crypto legislation talks. No decisions yet.

They met today to revive the bill shelved in February. The target is passage this year.

Key points under discussion:

- Cap on exchange controlling shareholders at 10–15%

- Mandatory KRW stablecoin consortium led by banks

- Timeline aims at 2026-end enforcement if passed in 2024

Tax remains in focus this year. Officials stress investor protection alongside new rules.

Sources:

- Financial Services Commission briefing

- Financial Supervisory Service update