Korea restarts crypto bill, targets year-end passage with new limits
1 min
Regulators and ruling party resume Phase-2 crypto legislation talks. No decisions yet.
They met today to revive the bill shelved in February. The target is passage this year.
Key points under discussion:
- Cap on exchange controlling shareholders at 10–15%
- Mandatory KRW stablecoin consortium led by banks
- Timeline aims at 2026-end enforcement if passed in 2024
Tax remains in focus this year. Officials stress investor protection alongside new rules.
Sources:
- Financial Services Commission briefing
- Financial Supervisory Service update