Korea Exchange lifts circuit breaker as market volatility persists
1 min
The Korea Exchange will soon lift the circuit breaker. Local equities remain volatile.
- The circuit breaker paused trading after a sharp intraday drop. The KRX is preparing to resume normal trading.
- Volatility and wide spreads persist across large caps and ETFs. Turnover stays elevated.
- Derivatives implied volatility remains high. Market depth is thin on the open and close.
- No crypto-linked policy changes reported. Immediate impact on BTC and ETH is indirect through risk sentiment.
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