Korea’s sidecar halted program trades 21 times in July
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KRX sidecar triggered 21 times in July. Volatility curb fails to bite
South Korea’s “sidecar” halt tripped 21 times in July. Traders say it no longer tames swings.
Sidecar pauses program trading temporarily. It’s designed to cool surges and slumps.
This year’s sidecar count already topped 2008 levels. The market structure changed. The tool’s impact weakened.
Analysts call it a “broken alarm.” They question efficacy in today’s high-speed, derivatives-heavy market.