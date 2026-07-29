KOSPI triggers circuit breaker for second day, first time ever
KOSPI triggered a market-wide circuit breaker for a second straight day. This is the first back-to-back halt in its history.
- Korea Exchange confirmed the two-day sequence of circuit breakers. The exchange said trading paused after the KOSPI fell past the threshold on both sessions. KRX notice
- Historical data show no prior consecutive-day triggers since circuit breakers were introduced. KRX historical records
What this means for crypto
- Elevated equity stress can spill into digital assets as investors de-risk. Watch BTC and ETH for correlation spikes.
- KRW volatility may impact local pricing on Korean exchanges and stablecoin on-ramps like USDT.
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