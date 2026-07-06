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Kraken lists Bittensor TAO to expand access to decentralized AI trading

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**Kraken adds spot trading for Bittensor (TAO)**

Kraken has launched spot trading for Bittensor (TAO), expanding access to one of the leading decentralized AI tokens on a regulated exchange.

Trading is available on Kraken Pro with major fiat pairs. The listing increases liquidity and market visibility for TAO, which has gained attention as a project aiming to connect machine-learning models, validators, and incentives within a single network.

AI-related cryptocurrencies remain a volatile category — some are driven by hype, others by utility. Bittensor stands out for trying to build a functioning decentralized intelligence ecosystem rather than relying solely on AI branding.

For Kraken, the move reflects a broader race among regulated exchanges to capture trading demand for high-profile thematic assets like decentralized AI, while maintaining compliance standards.

The listing doesn’t settle debates over TAO’s long-term value, but it does lower the barrier for institutional and retail traders to gain exposure. In crypto markets, liquidity often leads sentiment — and TAO just got a major boost in both reach and accessibility.