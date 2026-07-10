Kraken Pro adds balance requirements to VIP fee tiers

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Kraken Pro updated its VIP fee tiers. The exchange added asset-holding thresholds alongside trading volume.

Kraken Pro overhauls VIP fees, adds holding thresholds

Kraken announced changes to its VIP fee structure on its blog. The update introduces holding requirements in addition to activity-based tiers for high-volume traders. Kraken blog: VIP fee tiers and holding update.

The goal is user loyalty and stickier liquidity on the venue. The change targets professional flow where maker/taker pricing and incentives drive routing. Source: Kraken.

Kraken Pro revised VIP tiers for fees

Holding thresholds now factor into tier eligibility

Focus on retaining active, high-volume traders

Access and fee design can influence where liquidity concentrates across spot, margin, and derivatives. Kraken positions this update as a mechanism to support that shift if users respond. Details.