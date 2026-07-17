Layer-1 risk-off pushes Solana to $77 support

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Solana retests $77 support as risk-off hits L1s

Solana is back at the $77 support zone as risk-off pressure widens. Traders are asking if this level holds or marks deeper weakness.

The selloff looks broad across layer-1s, not Solana-specific. The network still shows strong usage and dev interest. That does not shield price when investors cut risk.

Price hovers near $77 support during weaker risk appetite

Pressure spans L1 tokens, not just Solana

Focus shifts to activity and confidence to keep buyers engaged

Solana’s activity story remains. Low fees, fast throughput, consumer apps, DeFi, and meme trading rebuilt credibility. Price, however, can diverge from on-chain activity in risk-off phases.

Solana trades as a high-beta major. It outperforms in alt rotations. It underperforms when liquidity leaves alts before Bitcoin and Ethereum.

That is why $77 matters. It is a technical and psychological test of whether buyers still accumulate into weakness.

Fees and usage guide the read. Lower fees can mean efficiency, less congestion, or softer speculation. The signal depends on user activity, transactions, and app demand.

Traders watch DEX volume, active wallets, fee generation, network reliability, and ongoing building. A layer-1 needs evidence of utility when speculation cools.

Competition persists. Ethereum anchors DeFi and institutions. Bitcoin draws macro flows via ETFs. Other chains chase developers, liquidity, and users. Solana must keep proving speed and cost translate into durable usage.

Best case for bulls is a bounce with credible activity. Weaker case is a bounce driven by short-term speculation that fades.

For now, Solana is a risk gauge beyond BTC and ETH. Its weakness flags the mood. Holding $77 would hint at stabilization. Losing it would delay the next alt rotation.

Source: NewsBTC, edited by Samuel Rae.