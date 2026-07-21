Losses hurt more than equal gains in trading
1 min
Why does losing $1 feel worse than making $1?
- Bernoulli’s utility theory
A psychology/economics theory from 1738. As your wealth increases, the joy from earning additional money diminishes.
- Why this matters in trading
In trend-following strategies, it’s common to have many small losses and a few large gains.
So even with a low win rate, the big wins need to outweigh the losses.
Ideally, it’s good to target 3:1 or higher (loss 1 vs. profit 3).
👉Original
#Emotion