MakerDAO cuts Sky spreads, normalizes rewards, offboards RWA vault

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MakerDAO cuts Sky Spreads, normalizes LSSKY-SKY rewards, offboards RWA001-A

MakerDAO executed new governance changes on July 20 under the Sky transition. The update tweaks spreads, staking rewards, and removes an older RWA vault.

The changes move Endgame from design to operations. Governance keeps tuning USDS economics, vaults, rewards, and legacy assets.

Executed Atlas edits and settlement-cycle updates on July 20 MakerDAO forum post

Reduced Sky Spreads and normalized LSSKY-SKY rewards MakerDAO forum post

Offboarded RWA001-A vault MakerDAO forum post

Why it matters for investors. Maker/Sky is now a governance-plus-yield stack, not just a single stablecoin. Parameter moves steer liquidity, revenues, and risk across USDS, savings, and RWA exposure.

Sky Spreads shape USDS economics. Lower spreads can improve product attractiveness versus DeFi and TradFi yields. Rewards normalization adjusts staking incentives. Offboarding RWA001-A trims legacy risk and cuts complexity.

The signal. Governance is actively managing rate, demand, and collateral conditions. The shift is incremental, frequent, and technical.

Sources: MakerDAO/Sky governance materials and disclosures primary documentation.