Sky Protocol reports $419M annualized revenue as USDS demand rises

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Sky Protocol shows ~$419M annualized revenue on dashboard

Sky Protocol’s governance dashboard lists annualized gross revenue near $419 million. The number updates with rates, deposits, and activity.

It signals strong income across the Maker/Sky stack. Drivers include USDS demand, lending vaults, and real‑world asset yield.

Annualized gross revenue near $419M per dashboard

Figure is dynamic, not a fixed yearly result

Revenue tied to USDS, lending, and RWA exposure

Investors are shifting to fundamentals. They track revenue sources, sustainability, rate sensitivity, and value capture.

Sky fits this lens. The number points to real economic activity, not just governance mechanics or token flows.

USDS is central. Stablecoin demand underpins liquidity and collateral use. It competes with USDT, USDC, DAI, USDS, PYUSD, and others on trust, yield, integrations, and redemptions.

RWA exposure is key to Sky’s income. Off-chain yields can stabilize revenue versus pure trading or speculative borrow. But it raises questions on custody, legal structure, counterparties, reserve transparency, liquidity, and risk governance.

Annualized is not guaranteed. Run rates shift with rates, deposits, borrowing demand, governance changes, and market stress.

Bottom line for DeFi investors: revenue, fees, deposits, balance-sheet structure, and user demand matter. Sky’s current run rate positions it well if demand holds and risk is managed.

Sources: Sky Protocol governance status dashboard, primary source documentation.