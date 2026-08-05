취미생활방📮
3 hours ago
Bullish

Circle to launch Arc mainnet on September 16 with major partners

min

Circle will launch the Arc mainnet on September 16. Arc introduces a new blockchain network with governance and operational rights tied to its native token, expanding beyond a payment-only role.

Initial Operators

  • BlackRock
  • ICE, parent of NYSE
  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • DTCC
  • Galaxy
  • Global Payments
  • MoneyGram
  • SBI
  • Standard Chartered
  • Sumitomo

ARC Token Utility

  • Staking
  • Participation in network operations
  • Governance voting

The token confers participation in network operation and governance in addition to payments.

Token Distribution

  • 60%: Ecosystem participants and developers
  • 25%: Circle
  • 15%: Long-term reserve

Implications: presence of major financial institutions as initial operators suggests institutional-grade infrastructure and potential liquidity support. Token design aligns incentives for validators, developers, and governance participants ahead of mainnet launch on September 16.