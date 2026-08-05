Circle to launch Arc mainnet on September 16 with major partners
Circle will launch the Arc mainnet on September 16. Arc introduces a new blockchain network with governance and operational rights tied to its native token, expanding beyond a payment-only role.
Initial Operators
- BlackRock
- ICE, parent of NYSE
- Visa
- Mastercard
- DTCC
- Galaxy
- Global Payments
- MoneyGram
- SBI
- Standard Chartered
- Sumitomo
ARC Token Utility
- Staking
- Participation in network operations
- Governance voting
The token confers participation in network operation and governance in addition to payments.
Token Distribution
- 60%: Ecosystem participants and developers
- 25%: Circle
- 15%: Long-term reserve
Implications: presence of major financial institutions as initial operators suggests institutional-grade infrastructure and potential liquidity support. Token design aligns incentives for validators, developers, and governance participants ahead of mainnet launch on September 16.