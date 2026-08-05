Circle to launch Arc mainnet on September 16 with major partners

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Circle will launch the Arc mainnet on September 16. Arc introduces a new blockchain network with governance and operational rights tied to its native token, expanding beyond a payment-only role.

Initial Operators

BlackRock

ICE, parent of NYSE

Visa

Mastercard

DTCC

Galaxy

Global Payments

MoneyGram

SBI

Standard Chartered

Sumitomo

ARC Token Utility

Staking

Participation in network operations

Governance voting

The token confers participation in network operation and governance in addition to payments.

Token Distribution

60%: Ecosystem participants and developers

25%: Circle

15%: Long-term reserve

Implications: presence of major financial institutions as initial operators suggests institutional-grade infrastructure and potential liquidity support. Token design aligns incentives for validators, developers, and governance participants ahead of mainnet launch on September 16.