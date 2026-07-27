Samsung adds USDC support to Samsung Wallet after Galaxy Unpacked 2026
Samsung adds stablecoins to Wallet roadmap. USDC shown on demo
Samsung said at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 it will expand Samsung Wallet to support “new forms of digital value, including stablecoins.” A demo screen displayed USDC.
No dates yet. No regions named.
- Samsung highlighted Samsung Blockchain on its site. Source: Samsung website
- The demo referenced USDC. Link to asset: USDC
What matters for investors:
- Potential retail on-ramp for stablecoin payments on Galaxy devices.
- If rolled out, this could lift stablecoin transaction volumes and merchant integrations.
- Coverage, custody partners, and compliance will define launch scope. No confirmation on payments at point of sale.