United Stables adopts Chainlink to secure and scale $1B U stablecoin

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United Stables picks Chainlink stack as U stablecoin tops $1B; LINK tests $8.80 resistance

LINK trades near $8.60, -1.5% in 24h. United Stables adopted Chainlink’s oracles, Proof of Reserve, and plans CCIP as U’s supply crossed $1B.

United Stables named Chainlink the official data oracle and cross-chain infra to scale U across DeFi. The team cited risks in legacy setups: fragmented liquidity, unverified pricing, and bridge gaps. Source: Chainlink on X, United Stables announcement.

Chainlink Data Feeds now serve pricing to 20+ lending protocols tied to U. Proof of Reserve verifies collateral on-chain: cash, USDC, USDT, and USD1 in segregated accounts. CCIP is planned, not live. Source: United Stables announcement.

Traders track whether added utility can clear resistance. U’s daily volume exceeds $2.5B, positioning Chainlink as a settlement layer for stablecoin flows. Source: United Stables announcement.

Price action: $8.29–$8.76 intraday range, 24h volume ~$178M. 4h trend bullish, 1h neutral. Source: Binance Square data.

Levels: support $8.10–$8.25. Resistance $8.65 and $8.80. Price is pressing the band post-news. Source: Binance Square data.

Supply on exchanges fell ~12% in a month, signaling self-custody shift. Source: WhaleFactor citing Santiment.

Scenarios

Bull case: hold volume above daily average, 4h close over $8.65, target $9.00. Prior double-digit models hinge on sustained institutional adoption. Source: Coinspeaker analysis.

Base case: consolidate $8.30–$8.65 for several sessions without new catalysts. Source: Binance Square data.

Bear case: daily close below $8.10 opens $7.80. On-chain supply shifts can accelerate repricing. Source: Coinspeaker analysis.

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