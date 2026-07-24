FATF reports 83% Travel Rule adoption, but only 40% enforce
FATF: 83% adopt crypto Travel Rule, but only 40% enforce
Most jurisdictions now have crypto Travel Rule laws. Few are enforcing them. FATF’s Seventh Targeted Update shows the gap.
83% of surveyed jurisdictions passed Travel Rule legislation. Up from 73% in 2025. FATF
Only 40% of those have taken supervisory or enforcement actions. The choke point is execution. FATF
- Adoption: 83% with Travel Rule laws
- Enforcement: 40% acting on them
- Key risks: scam centers, DPRK cyber theft, DeFi, unhosted wallets, freeze‑resistant stablecoins
The Travel Rule needs intermediaries to collect sender and receiver data. VASPs must transmit it across transfers. Laws spread fast. Supervision lags. FATF
Why the gap matters. Illicit flows route through weak links. Strong rules in one place fail if neighbors don’t enforce. Pressure rises on cross‑border cooperation. FATF
DeFi is hardest to fit. No clear intermediary. Frontends, DAOs, developers, validators, relayers all sit in gray zones. FATF warns against “decentralized” labels as loopholes. Practical supervision remains unclear. FATF
Stablecoins stay in focus. Freeze‑resistant designs raise control risks. Assets like USDT and USDC are core for settlement and remittance. If issuers can freeze, regulators can act. If not, enforcement weakens. FATF
What’s next. The pivot is from laws to supervision. More inspections, penalties, and data‑sharing. Tighter Travel Rule tooling for exchanges and custodians. More scrutiny on DeFi frontends. Ongoing pressure on stablecoin issuers. FATF primary source