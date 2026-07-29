SEC Chair Paul Atkins backs CLARITY Act as Senate races recess deadline

Bullish

SEC backs CLARITY Act, offers technical help as Senate clock runs down

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said he will support Congress on the CLARITY Act and provide “technical assistance.” The pledge puts the SEC inside the drafting room as the Senate faces days to act before August recess. Atkins’ X post and CNBC clip were cited by Bitcoin Magazine.

The bill redraws the SEC–CFTC line. The Senate Banking Committee released a merged 616-page text on July 22, defining which tokens are securities and which shift to CFTC as digital commodities. Reporting points to bipartisan movement on an ethics compromise that could unlock 60 votes.

The House passed the Act last year 294–134. The Senate on July 28 paused the bill to clear 74 nominations and advance the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act, shrinking floor time. Majority Leader John Thune questioned passage before recess but may force a procedural vote. If cloture slips past August 8, action moves to September. If a vote fails, delays extend into fall.

What SEC “technical assistance” means:

- Drafting and refining statutory text

- Flagging conflicts with securities law

- Advising on implementation feasibility

- Clarifying the SEC–CFTC split

Atkins referenced ongoing SEC–CFTC “Project Crypto” work on token taxonomy and exemptions. He called prior internal efforts under Hester Peirce a stopgap, not a substitute for statute. Source: Atkins on X.

Backers now include Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, and Aave. Aave’s Stani Kulechov said the Act could widen banks’ roles in custody, staking, and lending. Wall Street support signals demand for regulatory certainty.

The roadblock: Democratic holdouts led in part by Sen. Cory Booker. Objections target stablecoin yield rules that could pull deposits from banks, and ethics limits on officials’ crypto holdings. The July 22 draft added a White House ethics title banning certain federal officials and spouses from issuing or promoting digital assets, with a 2029 sunset and DOJ enforcement. Sens. Ruben Gallego and Thom Tillis are negotiating alternative ethics language for the White House. Ethics impasse and timeline remain the swing factors.

Why it matters for crypto investors:

- Jurisdiction clarity could de-risk listings and token design for assets potentially migrating to CFTC oversight.

- Stablecoin yield rules may reshape exchange account yields and bank–exchange competition.

- Institutional alignment plus SEC engagement raises odds of a coherent framework, but timing hinges on Senate procedure and ethics terms.

Key digital assets in focus:

- Bitcoin (BTC)

- Ethereum (ETH)

- Tether (USDT) and major stablecoins, given yield and custody provisions