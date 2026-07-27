DIOS owner compromise lets attacker seize WEMIX peg contract

This WEMIX hack appears to stem from the owner of DIOS—the protocol that maintains the USDC–WEMIX$ peg—being compromised. They upgraded the proxy contract’s implementation but didn’t run initialize, so anyone could call initialize and take over the contract owner role.

New implementation deployment tx: https://scan.wemix.com/tx/0x46cba54e2b85d02e31900e285e2e92fccadfcc6fc88a68e92bed4290229c9900

https://scan.wemix.com/address/0xd2947DbFdbDbB99702dE6e46c63cb1968e21d95b/internal-txs?page=1910&pageSize=45

It’s such a basic mistake that there isn’t much else to say.