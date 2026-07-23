Marathon Digital launches 280 kW Utah landfill-methane Bitcoin mining pilot
Marathon tests 280 kW landfill-methane mine in Utah at ~$0.03/kWh
Marathon Digital launched a 280 kW off-grid pilot in Utah. Power comes from landfill methane via Nodal Power.
It’s small. But uptime hits 92%. Reported power price is about $0.03 per kWh. Marathon announcement.
Why it matters
- Tests waste methane as low-cost fuel for mining.
- Off-grid power avoids competing with households and businesses.
- If repeatable, offers cheaper energy and a cleaner narrative for miners.
- Still a pilot. Scale, reliability, and measurement of emissions reductions remain open.
Key details
- Capacity 280 kW, or 0.28 MW.
- Uptime 92%.
- Power cost ~$0.03/kWh.
- Built with Nodal Power.
- Target workload is Bitcoin mining.
- Model: capture methane that would otherwise be vented or flared, convert to electricity, feed miners off-grid. Primary source.
What to watch
- Can fuel supply and gensets sustain uptime and efficiency over months.
- Maintenance and logistics costs per kWh.
- Replicability across other landfills.
- Credible emissions accounting: methane captured, MWh produced, avoided CO₂e.
Bottom line
Small site, clear economics, cleaner optics. If economics hold, landfill gas could become a niche power source for miners seeking low costs and stronger environmental positioning. Marathon news release.