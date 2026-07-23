Marathon Digital launches 280 kW Utah landfill-methane Bitcoin mining pilot

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Marathon tests 280 kW landfill-methane mine in Utah at ~$0.03/kWh

Marathon Digital launched a 280 kW off-grid pilot in Utah. Power comes from landfill methane via Nodal Power.

It’s small. But uptime hits 92%. Reported power price is about $0.03 per kWh. Marathon announcement.

Why it matters

- Tests waste methane as low-cost fuel for mining.

- Off-grid power avoids competing with households and businesses.

- If repeatable, offers cheaper energy and a cleaner narrative for miners.

- Still a pilot. Scale, reliability, and measurement of emissions reductions remain open.

Key details

- Capacity 280 kW, or 0.28 MW.

- Uptime 92%.

- Power cost ~$0.03/kWh.

- Built with Nodal Power.

- Target workload is Bitcoin mining.

- Model: capture methane that would otherwise be vented or flared, convert to electricity, feed miners off-grid. Primary source.

What to watch

- Can fuel supply and gensets sustain uptime and efficiency over months.

- Maintenance and logistics costs per kWh.

- Replicability across other landfills.

- Credible emissions accounting: methane captured, MWh produced, avoided CO₂e.

Bottom line

Small site, clear economics, cleaner optics. If economics hold, landfill gas could become a niche power source for miners seeking low costs and stronger environmental positioning. Marathon news release.