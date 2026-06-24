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Meta builds Arena prediction market app for points-based event trading

Meta reportedly builds Arena, a points-based prediction app

Meta is building a standalone prediction-market app called Arena. Early versions use points, not cash Reuters reports.

The product mirrors consumer event-trading formats. Think elections, sports, macro prints. It resembles Polymarket and Kalshi in structure, but launches without real-money wagering according to Reuters.

Big Tech is testing prediction markets at scale. That shifts the model from crypto-native circles to mainstream distribution.

Meta starts with points. This reduces immediate gambling-law risk while testing engagement Reuters.

Regulators still watch this category. The line between derivatives and gambling remains blurry source.

Validation for event trading. But potential competition for crypto-native markets if Meta scales Reuters.

The takeaway for crypto investors is distribution. If Arena finds product‑market fit, prediction markets move further into the mainstream. That could lift attention to the segment while crowding the field Reuters.