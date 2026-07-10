Meta rolls out Muse AI image generator on Instagram; with the sharing toggle on in settings, users’ photos can be fed into the AI without notification

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Meta has rolled out its own AI image generator, Muse, on Instagram, and if a user has the sharing toggle turned on in Settings, it can feed that user's photos into the AI at its discretion—and apparently you don’t even get a notification if they’re used. I checked and the default option was set to On, so I turned it off right away.

Go to Settings > Sharing and Reuse and you’ll see it.

https://x.com/intcyberdigest/status/2075342971872977344?s=46