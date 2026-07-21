Metaplanet unit raises ¥9.66B; allocates ¥662M to buy Bitcoin
Metaplanet expands its Bitcoin treasury plan. Subsidiary Bitcoin Japan secured up to ¥9.66B financing with EVO Fund, with ¥662M set for immediate BTC buys.
The facility won’t all go into Bitcoin on day one. Only the first ¥662M targets BTC now. The rest supports private equity and operations.
Structure: zero-coupon convertible bonds plus stock acquisition rights. This adds flexibility and potential dilution. Source: Metaplanet press release. Company post: Metaplanet on X.
Key for investors:
- Up to ¥9.66B financing secured; initial ¥662M earmarked for Bitcoin purchases
- Instruments: zero-coupon convertibles and stock acquisition rights
- Remaining capacity targeted to broader expansion, not immediate BTC deployment
- Metaplanet consolidates its role as a top Asia BTC treasury name
Context matters. The headline capacity differs from near-term BTC buys. The program formalizes treasury financing at the subsidiary level, echoing US peers but tailored to Japan’s market.
Watch next:
- Timing of executing the ¥662M BTC purchase
- Any increase of BTC allocation within the ¥9.66B facility
- Dilution terms and capital structure impacts
Sources:
- Metaplanet financing agreement
- Company disclosure on X