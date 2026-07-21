Metaplanet unit raises ¥9.66B; allocates ¥662M to buy Bitcoin

Bullish

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Metaplanet expands its Bitcoin treasury plan. Subsidiary Bitcoin Japan secured up to ¥9.66B financing with EVO Fund, with ¥662M set for immediate BTC buys.

The facility won’t all go into Bitcoin on day one. Only the first ¥662M targets BTC now. The rest supports private equity and operations.

Structure: zero-coupon convertible bonds plus stock acquisition rights. This adds flexibility and potential dilution. Source: Metaplanet press release. Company post: Metaplanet on X.

Key for investors:

- Up to ¥9.66B financing secured; initial ¥662M earmarked for Bitcoin purchases

- Instruments: zero-coupon convertibles and stock acquisition rights

- Remaining capacity targeted to broader expansion, not immediate BTC deployment

- Metaplanet consolidates its role as a top Asia BTC treasury name

Context matters. The headline capacity differs from near-term BTC buys. The program formalizes treasury financing at the subsidiary level, echoing US peers but tailored to Japan’s market.

Watch next:

- Timing of executing the ¥662M BTC purchase

- Any increase of BTC allocation within the ¥9.66B facility

- Dilution terms and capital structure impacts

Sources:

- Metaplanet financing agreement

- Company disclosure on X