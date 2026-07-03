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MEXC lists Ondo tokenized yield asset to meet RWA demand

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MEXC lists Ondo-linked tokenized yield asset on spot

MEXC added an Ondo Finance–linked tokenized yield product to its spot market. It gives retail another route into tokenized Treasury-style exposure via Chainwire.

MEXC listed an Ondo-linked tokenized yield asset on spot source.

Move signals rising demand for tokenized RWA yield source.

These tokens carry product, liquidity, and counterparty risks source.

Ondo is now one of the more visible RWA names. Focus is on tokenized Treasury-style products source.

Exchanges see demand for yield between DeFi and fixed income. Spot listings make these products easier to find for retail source.

Access does not mean simple. Performance depends on structure, issuer rules, redemptions, liquidity, and rates source.

Distribution is the battleground now. Listings can drive visibility, liquidity, and speculation on RWAs source.

Tokenized Treasuries have a clear real-world benchmark. Demand for on-chain yield is no longer theoretical source.