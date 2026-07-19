Edel Finance launches closed alpha with weekly rewards over $10,000

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Edel Finance opens close alpha on Canton; weekly Runway rewards cited at $10k+

Edel Finance launched a close alpha for its RWA lending protocol on Canton.

The team positions Edel as an on-chain protocol that uses tokenized equities as collateral and lendable assets. It contrasts with issuers like Ondo and xStocks by enabling lending and borrowing against tokenized stocks within the Canton ecosystem.

Key points

- Product: RWA protocol using tokenized equities for collateralized lending on Canton

- Status: Close alpha; access requires an application and access code

- Flow: Visit Runway, create a Desk Profile, deposit Canton-native assets such as EDELx, complete activities, then check rewards

- Rewards: Community reports cite $10,000+ in weekly Runway rewards in aggregate, with top ranks receiving $1,000+ per week

Links

- Close alpha details and Runway access cited by the announcement

- Project pages referenced: Edel Finance website and Edel Finance Twitter

Notes for crypto investors

- Focus: RWA and tokenized equities on a permissioned chain (Canton)

- Utility: Collateralized lending against tokenized stocks aims to unlock yield and liquidity for RWA holders

- Access: Gated alpha; activity-based rewards reportedly weekly-based

No cryptocurrencies are directly mentioned in the source beyond Canton-native assets like EDELx.