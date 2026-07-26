Musk forecasts AI-robot economy; invest in power, chips, datacenters

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Musk: AI beats humans within 5 years, real economy shifts to AI + robots

Elon Musk sees AI surpassing collective human intelligence in about five years. He says value won’t come from software alone. It needs a body: humanoid robots.

Digital work automates first. Then factories, logistics, and services follow. Human labor becomes optional, not survival.

The bottleneck isn’t model IQ. It’s power, cooling, and chips. Outside China, power and cooling are scarce. In China, advanced AI chips are scarce. AI dominance looks like an energy and manufacturing race.

Inflation flips later. When AI and robots explode output, deflation risks rise. Before that, expect heavy capex and resource strain to build data centers, grids, fabs, and robot plants.

The investment edge sits in bottlenecks, not apps:

- AI chips under ownership

- Available electricity and cooling capacity

- Data centers and electrical equipment

- Robot manufacturing capacity

AI models commoditize as performance gaps narrow. Services with “AI features” lose edge. Owners of must-have infrastructure gain structural benefits.