Nasdaq and Bitcoin jump sharply after the news

Bullish

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Nasdaq and Bitcoin rebound after the news

Both Nasdaq and Bitcoin (BTC) jumped right after the headline. The move came within minutes.

Investors rotated back into risk. Futures turned green. Spot bids lifted price levels fast.

Key takeaways for crypto:

- Correlation switched on. Tech stocks and BTC moved together.

- Short liquidations added fuel if open interest was skewed.

- Watch funding and basis for spillover into ETH and majors.

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