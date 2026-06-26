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Oman launches mandatory state-supervised Bitcoin mining pool for licensed firms

**Oman launches state-supervised national Bitcoin mining pool**

Oman has rolled out Omanhash.om, a government-supervised national mining pool for licensed Bitcoin operators. The pool is mandatory for approved miners in the country.

The project, directed by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, was developed with Frontech and powered by Enegix Global. Licensed miners must route their hashrate through the state-run platform.

Enegix targets 10 EH/s of local capacity in the first phase. Combined with existing operations, total pool hashrate could reach 25 EH/s, with 30 EH/s planned as infrastructure expands.

For Oman, the move positions Bitcoin mining as part of national infrastructure — enabling oversight of energy use, revenue flows, and compliance. It’s also a signal that resource-rich nations may integrate mining into energy and digital policy.

Enegix’s CBDO Olzhas Amirov said governments need partners who can provide both technical capacity and institutional credibility for regulated mining.

Next, the market will watch miner reactions to the mandatory-pool model and whether other regional states follow. Growth beyond the initial 10 EH/s target will be key to assessing the model’s scalability.

Source: Enegix Global WebDisclosure release