Polymarket sees 94% chance of July Fed hold, lifting Bitcoin

Bullish

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Polymarket sets 94% odds on a July Fed hold. Softer inflation pushed probabilities higher.

Risk appetite improved. Bitcoin sentiment firmed as traders priced a pause.

Polymarket shows a fast shift in macro mood. Odds for a July hold climbed to 94% after cooler CPI data. Source: Polymarket event.

Lower inflation expectations help risk assets. The market looks ahead to easier liquidity.

Bitcoin trades on macro and crypto-native flows. ETF flows, institutional access, and on-chain activity set the pace.

The source material cites July 14 CPI at 3.5%, down from 4.2% in May. That supports a hold narrative.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $132.3 million net inflows on July 17, led by IBIT. Flows add a second tailwind when macro improves.

TL;DR

- Polymarket odds for a July Fed hold rose to 94% Polymarket.

- Softer US inflation improved the macro backdrop.

- Bitcoin sentiment lifted alongside spot ETF inflows.

Why it matters for Bitcoin

- Higher rates dampen risk. Pauses or cuts lift risk appetite.

- Prediction-market odds give a live read on tightening risk.

- A 94% hold view signals low near-term tightening probability.

What to watch

- Fed language at the meeting.

- CPI prints and labor data.

- Continuation of spot ETF inflows into Bitcoin.

Reference: Polymarket Fed decision odds.