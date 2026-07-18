Polymarket sees 94% chance of July Fed hold, lifting Bitcoin
Polymarket sets 94% odds on a July Fed hold. Softer inflation pushed probabilities higher.
Risk appetite improved. Bitcoin sentiment firmed as traders priced a pause.
Polymarket shows a fast shift in macro mood. Odds for a July hold climbed to 94% after cooler CPI data. Source: Polymarket event.
Lower inflation expectations help risk assets. The market looks ahead to easier liquidity.
Bitcoin trades on macro and crypto-native flows. ETF flows, institutional access, and on-chain activity set the pace.
The source material cites July 14 CPI at 3.5%, down from 4.2% in May. That supports a hold narrative.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $132.3 million net inflows on July 17, led by IBIT. Flows add a second tailwind when macro improves.
TL;DR
- Polymarket odds for a July Fed hold rose to 94% Polymarket.
- Softer US inflation improved the macro backdrop.
- Bitcoin sentiment lifted alongside spot ETF inflows.
Why it matters for Bitcoin
- Higher rates dampen risk. Pauses or cuts lift risk appetite.
- Prediction-market odds give a live read on tightening risk.
- A 94% hold view signals low near-term tightening probability.
What to watch
- Fed language at the meeting.
- CPI prints and labor data.
- Continuation of spot ETF inflows into Bitcoin.
Reference: Polymarket Fed decision odds.