Privacy tokens surge 127% as crypto winter hits other sectors

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Privacy coins lead in crypto winter, says Chamath Palihapitiya

Privacy tokens outperformed all sectors. They rose 127% in a year while most sectors fell.

Delistings didn’t stop them. Even after 73 exchange delistings in 2025, privacy led sector returns.

Bitcoin isn’t perfectly fungible. Every transaction is public. BTC tied to hacks or crime can be rejected or discounted by exchanges. If history changes price, 1 BTC isn’t always equal to another 1 BTC.

Bitcoin is pseudonymous, not anonymous. Once an address links to a real identity, all past flows are traceable. On-ramps, public payments, and data leaks create the link.

Zero-knowledge proofs fix the leak. They prove asset ownership, no double-spend, and rule compliance. They hide sender, receiver, and amount. The network checks validity, not contents.

Privacy is core infrastructure, not an option. As on-chain finance scales, full transparency exposes all money flows. The rally in privacy tokens signals pushback against total financial disclosure, not a “dark coin” comeback.