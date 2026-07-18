Pump.fun deposits 81,712 SOL to Kraken as memecoin trading slows

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Pump.fun sends 81,712 SOL to Kraken as memecoin volume cools

Pump.fun moved 81,712 SOL to Kraken. The transfer totals about $6.15 million and came from the platform’s fee account.

The transaction is visible on Solscan. It reads as more than a routine wallet shuffle.

Large deposits to exchanges often signal potential sell supply. It’s not a confirmed sale. But the market watches these flows.

This one lands as Solana memecoin trading cools from prior highs. That makes timing sensitive.

On-chain analyst EmberCN has tracked broader Pump.fun conversions over time. Traders are watching if this becomes a pattern.

Key takeaways:

- 81,712 SOL sent to Kraken, roughly $6.15M

- Funds originated from Pump.fun’s fee account on Solscan

- Transfer arrives amid softer memecoin volumes, raising supply questions

Source: Solscan account pfeeUx…