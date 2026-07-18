Pump.fun deposits 81,712 SOL to Kraken as memecoin trading slows
Pump.fun sends 81,712 SOL to Kraken as memecoin volume cools
Pump.fun moved 81,712 SOL to Kraken. The transfer totals about $6.15 million and came from the platform’s fee account.
The transaction is visible on Solscan. It reads as more than a routine wallet shuffle.
Large deposits to exchanges often signal potential sell supply. It’s not a confirmed sale. But the market watches these flows.
This one lands as Solana memecoin trading cools from prior highs. That makes timing sensitive.
On-chain analyst EmberCN has tracked broader Pump.fun conversions over time. Traders are watching if this becomes a pattern.
Key takeaways:
- 81,712 SOL sent to Kraken, roughly $6.15M
- Funds originated from Pump.fun’s fee account on Solscan
- Transfer arrives amid softer memecoin volumes, raising supply questions
Source: Solscan account pfeeUx…