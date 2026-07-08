Coinspeaker
6 hour ago
Bearish

Pump.fun sells 122,498 SOL, cumulative sales reach $794.8M amid 3.6% drop

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Pump.fun sells 122,498 SOL; cumulative disposals hit 4.656M SOL. SOL weakened after the sale, with price action testing support.

Pump.fun offloaded 122,498 SOL (≈$10.08M), per on-chain tracker Lookonchain. Total disposals now stand at 4,656,826 SOL (≈$794.8M) at a blended average exit price of $170.7, according to the same source.

The venue converts protocol fees accrued in SOL to stablecoins as treasury policy. Scale makes it a structural overhang. At 4.656M SOL sold, Pump.fun is the largest recurring seller on Solana, as reported by Coinspeaker.

SOL USD, TradingView
SOL price action hovers near contested levels. Traders watch the $75–$77 area and the $80 mark as immediate support/resistance, per the chart on TradingView.

Prediction market odds for SOL hitting $90 by end of July are cited at 38.5%, down after the latest tranche, per Coinspeaker.

Key levels to monitor:
- $80 holds, rebound path stays open
- $75–$77 support under test
- Break below $77 opens room toward low $50s

Separate development: LiquidChain, an L3 aiming to unify liquidity across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, highlighted progress via its X post. Its presale lists price at $0.01477 with $890K raised to date, per the project page on Coinspeaker.