Bearish

Pump.fun sells 122,498 SOL, cumulative sales reach $794.8M amid 3.6% drop

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Pump.fun sells 122,498 SOL; cumulative disposals hit 4.656M SOL. SOL weakened after the sale, with price action testing support.

Pump.fun offloaded 122,498 SOL (≈$10.08M), per on-chain tracker Lookonchain. Total disposals now stand at 4,656,826 SOL (≈$794.8M) at a blended average exit price of $170.7, according to the same source.

The venue converts protocol fees accrued in SOL to stablecoins as treasury policy. Scale makes it a structural overhang. At 4.656M SOL sold, Pump.fun is the largest recurring seller on Solana, as reported by Coinspeaker.



SOL price action hovers near contested levels. Traders watch the $75–$77 area and the $80 mark as immediate support/resistance, per the chart on TradingView.

Prediction market odds for SOL hitting $90 by end of July are cited at 38.5%, down after the latest tranche, per Coinspeaker.

Key levels to monitor:

- $80 holds, rebound path stays open

- $75–$77 support under test

- Break below $77 opens room toward low $50s

Separate development: LiquidChain, an L3 aiming to unify liquidity across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, highlighted progress via its X post. Its presale lists price at $0.01477 with $890K raised to date, per the project page on Coinspeaker.