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Regulator warning on leveraged ETFs sinks KOSPI, pressures Bitcoin

KOSPI drops nearly 10% after a leveraged ETF warning. A market-wide halt hits risk appetite and puts crypto back in risk-off mode.

Korea’s benchmark KOSPI fell almost 10% after regulators cautioned about leveraged ETFs tied to chip-heavy exposure, triggering a trading halt, per Reuters.

The crypto read-through is cross-asset. When crowded equity trades unwind, traders often cut the most liquid risk first. Bitcoin, Ethereum and large caps can move with that de-risking.

Leverage is the rhyme. Regulators flagged products that amplify momentum. Crypto knows this dynamic from liquidation waves and funding resets.

Key question now: containment or contagion. If the shock stays in Korea, pressure may fade. If chip and AI-linked stocks keep sliding and US equities wobble, broader risk-off can extend to BTC and alts, per Reuters.

Traders are watching recent BTC support. A clean equity recovery eases stress. Follow-through lower keeps risk cuts in play.

What to watch next:

- Whether US stocks soften alongside the KOSPI drop, per Reuters

- Dollar and yields direction versus risk assets

- BTC stabilization versus a break below recent support

- Ongoing weakness in chip and AI leaders that could extend de-risking