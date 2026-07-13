Ripple secures Luxembourg MiCA authorization to offer regulated services across Europe
Ripple wins MiCA approval in Luxembourg, gaining an EEA passport for regulated crypto services, per the company’s note on Ripple.
This gives Ripple a clear EU base. Not a vague plan.
- Ripple secured MiCA authorization in Luxembourg
- Passporting enables offering services across the EEA
- Move aligns with its institutional Europe strategy
Luxembourg is a serious hub for funds and payments. A license there boosts credibility with banks and payment firms that demand regulatory clarity before using crypto rails. Source: Ripple.
Passporting is the commercial lever. One EU approval can support activity across the EEA, simplifying sales and compliance narratives. Source: Ripple.
This is not about XRP price or the SEC fight. It’s operational expansion and regulated service delivery. Source: Ripple.
Key takeaway for investors: watch execution. New filings, integrations, or measurable client activity will show whether this turns into real volume and revenue in Europe. Source: Ripple.