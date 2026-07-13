Ripple secures Luxembourg MiCA authorization to offer regulated services across Europe

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Ripple wins MiCA approval in Luxembourg, gaining an EEA passport for regulated crypto services, per the company’s note on Ripple.

This gives Ripple a clear EU base. Not a vague plan.

Ripple secured MiCA authorization in Luxembourg

Passporting enables offering services across the EEA

Move aligns with its institutional Europe strategy

Luxembourg is a serious hub for funds and payments. A license there boosts credibility with banks and payment firms that demand regulatory clarity before using crypto rails. Source: Ripple.

Passporting is the commercial lever. One EU approval can support activity across the EEA, simplifying sales and compliance narratives. Source: Ripple.

This is not about XRP price or the SEC fight. It’s operational expansion and regulated service delivery. Source: Ripple.

Key takeaway for investors: watch execution. New filings, integrations, or measurable client activity will show whether this turns into real volume and revenue in Europe. Source: Ripple.