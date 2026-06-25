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Ripple and SBI launch RLUSD stablecoin in Japan after approval

**Ripple launches RLUSD stablecoin in Japan via SBI VC Trade**

Ripple’s dollar-backed RLUSD is now live in Japan after approval from the Financial Services Agency, entering one of Asia’s most regulated crypto markets through SBI VC Trade.

Japan’s stablecoin rules require clear issuance, custody and consumer protection standards — making the launch a significant foothold for Ripple in a market normally cautious about foreign stablecoins.

RLUSD’s rollout strengthens Ripple’s long-standing partnership with SBI Group. The move expands Ripple’s reach beyond XRP-linked corridors into enterprise settlement, treasury, and tokenization services, targeting institutions that prefer blockchain-based payments without direct exposure to XRP volatility.

The launch comes amid global stablecoin policy debates in the US and Europe, where regulation is still evolving. Japan’s framework provides Ripple with a clear example of how a foreign-issued stablecoin can integrate into regulated financial rails.

Market adoption will depend on liquidity depth, corporate use cases and competition with dominant stablecoin issuers like USDT and USDC.

Source: Ripple