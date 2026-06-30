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Rising yields drive $300M IBIT outflow and $4.06B June ETF outflows

BlackRock’s IBIT posts $300M outflow; US spot Bitcoin ETFs see $4.06B June outflows

IBIT saw $300M net outflows on June 29. US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $4.06B in June; IBIT made up roughly $3B (Farside ETF tracker, Crypto Briefing report).

This is rebalancing as Treasury yields rise. Not a shutdown of the ETF. That framing matters for pricing liquidity and risk across crypto (Crypto Briefing).

IBIT has been the institutional bellwether since spot ETFs launched. A $300M single-day outflow signals shifting risk appetite, not a broken product (Farside).

Spillovers can hit related trades. ETF flow prints can steer positioning. Treasury-linked Bitcoin exposure can sway altcoin sentiment when liquidity is thin (Crypto Briefing).

Key caveat

This is institutional rebalancing tied to higher Treasury yields. Do not infer that BlackRock plans to close IBIT (Crypto Briefing).

What to watch next

Follow-up ETF flows and IBIT prints on the Farside ETF flow tracker

On-chain activity, open interest, and governance dashboards for confirmation

Official filings and treasury moves for signals on positioning and confidence

Sources: Crypto Briefing report, Farside ETF flow tracker