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Robinhood agrees to acquire Bitstamp to expand global crypto reach

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Robinhood to acquire Bitstamp in cash deal, pending approvals

Robinhood agreed to buy Bitstamp in a cash transaction, subject to regulatory approval. The company targets a bigger global and institutional crypto footprint. Source.

Bitstamp adds an established international exchange brand and infrastructure. Robinhood positions beyond a US retail-only image. Robinhood.

Robinhood signed a cash deal to acquire Bitstamp, pending regulatory sign-offs Robinhood newsroom.

The company said the move expands its institutional and international crypto business Robinhood newsroom.

If approved, Robinhood gains a broader market footprint and stronger exchange infrastructure Robinhood newsroom.

This report is based on information from Robinhood.