SEC schedules 24-hour trading roundtable for September 17, 2026
SEC sets 24-hour trading roundtable for Sept. 17, 2026
The SEC will host a public roundtable on 24-hour trading for US equities on September 17, 2026. Crypto isn’t the target, but the shift toward always-on markets is clear.
The agenda covers overnight trading, clearing, national market system rules, broker-dealer duties, operational resilience, and investor protection under File Number 4-913. Source: SEC press release.
Why it matters for investors:
- US stocks may extend trading hours. That changes liquidity, spreads, and execution quality outside the regular session. SEC announcement.
- Market plumbing is the blocker. Clearing, margin, surveillance, and broker controls must run overnight, not just screens. SEC agenda.
Key risks and trade-offs:
- Thinner liquidity and wider spreads overnight can hit retail execution. SEC.
- More continuous volatility and staffing burdens for brokers and market makers. SEC.
Crypto context:
- Digital assets already trade 24/7. Investors check Bitcoin and Ethereum at any hour. That behavior pressures equities to extend hours.
- Crypto shows the pattern: access is constant, but liquidity varies by hour and day. Weekends can be thin. Price gaps can be sharp.
What to watch next:
- How clearing and best-execution rules adapt to overnight flows. SEC.
- Broker-dealer overnight controls and disclosures. SEC.
- Exchange surveillance and quoting obligations in off-hours. SEC.
Bottom line:
- No rule changes yet. The SEC is testing whether the equity market can stretch to always-on without losing protection. Primary source.