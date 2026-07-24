SEC schedules 24-hour trading roundtable for September 17, 2026

Neutral

SEC sets 24-hour trading roundtable for Sept. 17, 2026

The SEC will host a public roundtable on 24-hour trading for US equities on September 17, 2026. Crypto isn’t the target, but the shift toward always-on markets is clear.

The agenda covers overnight trading, clearing, national market system rules, broker-dealer duties, operational resilience, and investor protection under File Number 4-913. Source: SEC press release.

Why it matters for investors:

- US stocks may extend trading hours. That changes liquidity, spreads, and execution quality outside the regular session. SEC announcement.

- Market plumbing is the blocker. Clearing, margin, surveillance, and broker controls must run overnight, not just screens. SEC agenda.

Key risks and trade-offs:

- Thinner liquidity and wider spreads overnight can hit retail execution. SEC.

- More continuous volatility and staffing burdens for brokers and market makers. SEC.

Crypto context:

- Digital assets already trade 24/7. Investors check Bitcoin and Ethereum at any hour. That behavior pressures equities to extend hours.

- Crypto shows the pattern: access is constant, but liquidity varies by hour and day. Weekends can be thin. Price gaps can be sharp.

What to watch next:

- How clearing and best-execution rules adapt to overnight flows. SEC.

- Broker-dealer overnight controls and disclosures. SEC.

- Exchange surveillance and quoting obligations in off-hours. SEC.

Bottom line:

- No rule changes yet. The SEC is testing whether the equity market can stretch to always-on without losing protection. Primary source.