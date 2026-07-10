SEC appoints Paul Knight chief operating officer

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SEC names Paul Knight COO

The SEC appointed Paul Knight as Chief Operating Officer. The move adds senior operational capacity at the agency.

The appointment was disclosed in an official SEC press release.

Paul Knight takes the COO role at the SEC

The post oversees internal operations and execution support

Relevance for crypto is operational, not directional

Why it matters for digital assets: the COO role shapes how enforcement and disclosure work get executed.

Not a price catalyst. A context update for U.S. crypto oversight.