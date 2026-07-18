SEC raises IBIT options position and exercise limits to 1,000,000 contracts
SEC lifts IBIT options limits to 1,000,000 contracts
The SEC approved a NYSE Arca rule change. Position and exercise limits on iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) options rise 4x to 1,000,000 contracts per the SEC order.
This widens room for institutional hedging around spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Why it matters. Bigger limits enable deeper institutional trading, more flexible hedging, and can improve liquidity around ETF-linked exposure.
This is market structure, not a price call. Options can express bullish, bearish, or neutral views. The key shift is a more functional, liquid ETF options ecosystem.
Source: SEC release SR-NYSEARCA-2026-76 and Federal Register materials SEC.