SEC raises IBIT options position and exercise limits to 1,000,000 contracts

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SEC lifts IBIT options limits to 1,000,000 contracts

The SEC approved a NYSE Arca rule change. Position and exercise limits on iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) options rise 4x to 1,000,000 contracts per the SEC order.

This widens room for institutional hedging around spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Limits move from 250,000 to 1,000,000 contracts SEC

Applies to IBIT options listed on NYSE Arca SEC

Why it matters. Bigger limits enable deeper institutional trading, more flexible hedging, and can improve liquidity around ETF-linked exposure.

This is market structure, not a price call. Options can express bullish, bearish, or neutral views. The key shift is a more functional, liquid ETF options ecosystem.

Source: SEC release SR-NYSEARCA-2026-76 and Federal Register materials SEC.