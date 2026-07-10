SEC files supplemental brief in Ripple remedies, updates penalty and injunction arguments

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SEC files new brief in Ripple remedies phase; penalty and injunction arguments updated

The SEC submitted supplemental authority in the Ripple remedies stage. The filing refines the agency’s stance on penalties and possible injunctions according to Ripple.

This phase decides what penalties or restrictions follow the court’s earlier findings per the same filing.

Ripple challenged the requested relief and called the SEC’s approach excessive in its response context.

For XRP holders, the case still moves sentiment as the penalty debate continues per the update.

The SEC filed supplemental authority in the remedies phase source.

The brief updates arguments on penalties and injunctions source.

Outcome remains a live driver for XRP sentiment source.

Why it matters

The market is tracking how each filing narrows or widens potential outcomes for Ripple and the sector source.

Liquidity stays selective and U.S. regulatory pressure persists, so legal steps like this can shape near-term risk perception source.

What’s next

The court has not set a final penalty yet. The ruling on penalties and any injunctions will guide future crypto enforcement negotiations source.