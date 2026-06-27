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SecondFi completes final balance snapshot for 374 hacked Cardano wallets

SecondFi Completes Snapshot After Cardano Wallet Exploit

SecondFi finished a final balance snapshot on June 26, 2026, for wallets hit by a recent Cardano exploit.

The snapshot covers **374 compromised wallets** affected between June 21–23. It is part of refund preparation — not proof that refunds are already issued.

On-chain data confirms the timing and scope. The company posted the update on X.

The event lands in a market searching for direction. Bitcoin still drives sentiment, but altcoins are judged increasingly on fundamentals.

If sustained, the SecondFi recovery process could influence investor views on Cardano (ADA), wallet security, and platform governance.

Market watchers await further confirmations from official dashboards, exchanges, or updated on-chain data.

Liquidity response will be key — even impactful developments can stall if traders remain cautious or shift capital elsewhere.