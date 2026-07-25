Senate delays CLARITY Act vote over ethics dispute until September

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Senate stalls CLARITY Act vote until after August recess

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (H.R. 3633) likely won’t get a Senate vote before the August break. The bill is delayed, not dropped. Congress.gov listing

Industry wanted faster market-structure rules. That slips to September at the earliest.

Key holdup is ethics language. Democrats push stricter limits on public officials holding or profiting from crypto. Reported schedule signals no pre-recess vote. Congress.gov records and reported schedule comments

Why it matters for investors:

- Market structure defines regulator lanes and compliance paths for exchanges, issuers, brokers, and custodians. Delay extends uncertainty on securities vs. commodities scope, registration, and custody. Bill text overview

- Timeline shift moves focus to September or later. Path could be standalone, amended, bundled, or refiled. None settled. Legislative status

What’s blocking it:

- Dispute over ethics restrictions for public officials’ crypto holdings and gains. Supporters of tighter rules cite public trust. Opponents see overreach or scope creep. Negotiations remain open. Primary source

Context:

- Without legislation, oversight stays fragmented: SEC on securities, CFTC on derivatives and commodities, with courts filling gaps. Rule clarity via enforcement is slow and case-specific. Primary source documentation

Bottom line:

- Delay, not defeat. But the missed pre-recess window raises near-term policy uncertainty for exchanges, issuers, and custodians.

- September becomes the next test for US crypto market-structure clarity. H.R. 3633 docket