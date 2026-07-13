Senate revives Digital Asset CLARITY Act to clarify SEC-CFTC roles

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Senate returns, CLARITY Act back in play

The Digital Asset CLARITY Act is back on the radar as the Senate reconvenes. The bill’s progress could define who regulates crypto in the US.

This isn’t a “bill passes, prices jump” setup. The question is whether Congress draws the line before courts and agencies do it case by case. Bill text and status on Congress.gov.

CLARITY Act gains focus with the Senate back in session source.

The bill targets the SEC–CFTC split over digital assets source.

Firms watch if market‑structure rules move before the late‑summer recess source.

Why it matters

The line between SEC and CFTC sets the rulebook for exchanges, issuers, makers, and investors. It decides primary oversight and compliance costs. The bill aims to draw that line in statute. Congress.gov.

Without clarity, interpretations keep shifting. That’s why the industry pushes for market‑structure law, not only litigation. Congress.gov.

Timing is tight

The pre‑recess window is short. Bills can lose momentum fast if they don’t move now. For crypto, Washington remains a top swing factor. A clear rulebook can unlock products; delay preserves uncertainty. Bill page.

How to read it

Focus on source‑backed steps. Look for real filings, integrations, and measurable user or institutional behavior. Headlines matter less than execution. Track the bill.

Market read

Don’t force a bullish/bearish label. Context is shifting after recent volatility and mixed signals across flows, listings, upgrades, and liquidity. Concrete regulatory steps can steer near‑term positioning even without instant price moves. Reference.

What to watch

- Follow‑up data and filings

- Governance updates and wallet movements

- Whether this becomes a broader pattern in institutional flows, developer adoption, exchange liquidity, or technical roadmaps

Congress.gov source.

Source: Congress.gov: Digital Asset CLARITY Act.