Solana holds $77 as validator fee update targets congestion

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Solana holds $77 as SIP update puts priority fees in focus

Solana trades near $77 after a July 15 update drew attention to validator priority fees and network congestion.

Traders watch if the bounce has real demand. Builders track the rule and infra detail, not just the candle.

The primary source is the Solana Improvement Proposals on GitHub. The read stays close to it.

Key levels look defended. Active user addresses remain high versus peers. The setup needs confirmation.

- Priority fees now sit at the center. The link is congestion and throughput, not headline spin

- The point is evidence, not a grand call. Listing ≠ adoption; bounce ≠ trend reversal

- Sensitivity is elevated after recent macro, ETF flows, and exchange product shifts

What matters next is usage and liquidity. If follow‑up data aligns, this feeds a broader narrative. If not, it still marks where attention is now.

Source: Solana Improvement Proposals on GitHub