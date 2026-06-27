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Solana price hits $72 as DeFi activity on network declines

**Solana Price Recovers to $72 Amid Declining DeFi Metrics**

Solana (SOL) has reclaimed the $72 level after a technical rebound.

Data from DefiLlama shows total value locked (TVL) and decentralized exchange (DEX) volumes on Solana are trending lower. This divergence between price action and network activity is drawing trader attention.

The rebound comes as crypto markets struggle for clear direction. Bitcoin remains the sentiment anchor, but altcoins are being judged increasingly on fundamentals such as liquidity, usage, compliance, treasury moves, and developer activity.

Market participants are watching whether follow-up on-chain data, exchange records, governance updates, or wallet activity confirm a sustained trend — or show it as a weekend-driven narrative without market follow-through.

Liquidity response will be key. Even meaningful network developments may fail to push prices if leverage unwinds or capital rotates away from the sector.

Source: DefiLlama