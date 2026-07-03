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Solana Foundation launches validator governance framework for on-chain voting

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Solana Foundation Rolls Out Validator Governance Framework

The Solana Foundation has launched a new on-chain governance system that gives validators greater control over protocol decisions.

Validators with at least 100,000 delegated SOL can now publish proposal drafts. Once a proposal earns 15% of the network’s total stake support, it moves to a stake-weighted vote. To pass, it must secure two-thirds of that vote, according to data from governance.solana.com and docs.governance.solana.com.

This marks a structural upgrade, not a full validator software fork. It introduces a protocol-level governance mechanism designed to streamline network proposals while maintaining decentralization.

The move signals Solana’s progress toward more transparent, community-driven governance — a key point for institutional investors tracking network maturity and long-term sustainability.