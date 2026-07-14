Strategy raises $467M, pauses BTC buying; Bitcoin tests $62k support
BTC slips toward $62k as “Strategy” pauses buying; triangle breaks
Bitcoin is stuck in the low-$60,000s. A key buyer just went quiet.
BTC trades near $63,400, down about 1.8% in 24 hours, per market trackers. The bid thinned after Strategy filed an 8-K confirming $466.7M raised via ATM equity, lifting USD reserves to $3B, but bought zero bitcoin last week. Holdings stay flat at 843,775 BTC, average cost $75,476.
The cash buffer is defensive. It services preferred dividends and debt interest, not BTC accumulation. Strategy reiterated the reserves in a post on X here.
Before this, on-chain data flagged a buyer drought and ETF fatigue. Coinspeaker reviewed the slowdown here.
Price action broke the lower bound of a multi-month symmetrical triangle. A chart from X user Ted highlights the key daily close zone at $62,000–$62,500 here.
Strip out Strategy’s bid, and the demand gap widens. Coinspeaker detailed the pause’s impact on BTC flows here.
- Bull case: spot ETF inflows re-accelerate and Strategy resumes buying; BTC reclaims $65,000 and invalidates the breakdown.
- Base case: price chops in $60,000–$64,000 while the market digests the liquidation flush and waits for new demand.
- Bear case: another leg tests $58,000–$59,000 if ETF flows stay muted and macro risk-off accelerates; Strategy’s pause leaves a non-trivial demand void.