Strategy raises $467M, pauses BTC buying; Bitcoin tests $62k support

Bearish

BTC slips toward $62k as “Strategy” pauses buying; triangle breaks

Bitcoin is stuck in the low-$60,000s. A key buyer just went quiet.

BTC trades near $63,400, down about 1.8% in 24 hours, per market trackers. The bid thinned after Strategy filed an 8-K confirming $466.7M raised via ATM equity, lifting USD reserves to $3B, but bought zero bitcoin last week. Holdings stay flat at 843,775 BTC, average cost $75,476.

The cash buffer is defensive. It services preferred dividends and debt interest, not BTC accumulation. Strategy reiterated the reserves in a post on X here.

Before this, on-chain data flagged a buyer drought and ETF fatigue. Coinspeaker reviewed the slowdown here.

Price action broke the lower bound of a multi-month symmetrical triangle. A chart from X user Ted highlights the key daily close zone at $62,000–$62,500 here.

Strip out Strategy’s bid, and the demand gap widens. Coinspeaker detailed the pause’s impact on BTC flows here.