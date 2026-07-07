Stripe lets US merchants settle payments in USDC on Solana
Stripe adds USDC settlement on Solana for US merchants
Stripe enabled settlement in USDC on Solana for US merchants. Stablecoins move deeper into real payments.
Merchants can settle on-chain inside existing flows. Stripe plugs stablecoins into its checkout stack. Source.
Solana fits on cost and speed. For merchants, clean and cheap settlement wins. Source.
This marks a broader shift. Stablecoins normalize as a payment rail beyond trading desks. Source.
TL;DR
- Stripe supports USDC settlement on Solana for US merchants source
- Focus on practical on-chain settlement inside merchant workflows source
- Stablecoins advance from trading tools to payment infrastructure source