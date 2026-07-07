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Stripe lets US merchants settle payments in USDC on Solana

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Stripe adds USDC settlement on Solana for US merchants

Stripe enabled settlement in USDC on Solana for US merchants. Stablecoins move deeper into real payments.

Merchants can settle on-chain inside existing flows. Stripe plugs stablecoins into its checkout stack. Source.

Solana fits on cost and speed. For merchants, clean and cheap settlement wins. Source.

This marks a broader shift. Stablecoins normalize as a payment rail beyond trading desks. Source.

TL;DR

- Stripe supports USDC settlement on Solana for US merchants source

- Focus on practical on-chain settlement inside merchant workflows source

- Stablecoins advance from trading tools to payment infrastructure source