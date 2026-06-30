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Supreme Court blocks Trump from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Supreme Court blocks Trump’s bid to remove Fed Governor Cook

On June 29, 2026, the Supreme Court blocked President Trump’s immediate removal of Fed Governor Lisa Cook. The Court affirmed 14-year staggered terms and “for cause” protections under the Federal Reserve Act (Trump v. Cook, Docket 25A312).

Same day, in a separate ruling, the Court let the President fire the FTC chair at will. The Fed stands as a strict exception (BeInCrypto; Supreme Court).

Why it matters for crypto. A protected Fed supports central bank independence. Risk assets, including Bitcoin, stay sensitive to rates, Treasury yields, and policy credibility. The ruling feeds into the liquidity backdrop, not just a price headline (BeInCrypto).

Context still drives price. ETF flows, leverage, Treasury moves, and rotating altcoin liquidity set the tone. Thin liquidity can amplify second-order effects (BeInCrypto).

Keep the caveat. The FTC decision shows the Court is narrowing, not broadening, tenure protections. The Fed remains an exception, not a template (BeInCrypto).

What to watch next:

ETF net flows and authorized participant activity

On-chain metrics and exchange balances

Open interest and funding across majors

Governance disclosures and official filings

Whether capital sits in stablecoins or rotates within crypto

Sources: U.S. Supreme Court Docket 25A312 – Trump v. Cook Opinion, BeInCrypto, Supreme Court.