Sweden’s Bitcoin Treasury Capital launches BTC PREF with 10% dividend

Bullish

Sweden lists Bitcoin‑backed preferred stock with 10% yield

Bitcoin Treasury Capital AB launched BTC PREF in Sweden. The preferred stock is backed by a Bitcoin treasury strategy and targets a 10% annual dividend, paid monthly. Source: Bitcoin Treasury Capital.

The listing pushes Bitcoin treasury plays into public equities beyond the US. It is not direct Bitcoin, and not a spot ETF. It is a company-issued preferred security tied to a balance-sheet model popularized by MicroStrategy. Details: issuer materials.

What’s new:

- Europe experiments with Bitcoin-linked corporate securities, not just spot exposure or ETPs. Issuer page.

- BTC PREF targets eligible Swedish and qualified EU investors. Terms.

Why it matters for investors:

- Preferred stock can package Bitcoin exposure with target income and seniority in the capital stack.

- The 10% dividend headline needs context. Investors must assess issuer risk, capital structure, the Bitcoin backing, share terms, liquidity, and cycle resilience. Prospectus/announcements.

Not a Bitcoin replacement:

- Self-custodied Bitcoin (BTC) has no issuer or governance risk.

- A preferred share adds company-level and market-liquidity risks, and it may trade at a premium or discount to underlying Bitcoin exposure. Issuer disclosures.

Bigger picture:

- Bitcoin treasury demand is becoming modular. Beyond ETFs, markets now offer listed proxies, corporate vehicles, and income-oriented equity or debt structures.

- BTC PREF extends this shift into European capital markets. Adoption will hinge on liquidity, trust, terms, performance, and the BTC cycle. Cision and company announcements.

TL;DR:

- Sweden gets a Bitcoin-backed preferred stock with a 10% target dividend. Bitcoin Treasury Capital AB.

- A new public-market wrapper for Bitcoin treasury exposure in Europe.

- Security terms and risks, not just yield, drive the thesis.