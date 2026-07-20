Tesla will report Q2 on July 22, Bitcoin holdings under watch

Neutral

Delete this article? This action is irreversible.

What's wrong with this article?

Tesla Q2 report will re-confirm 11,509 BTC or show a change

Tesla reports Q2 2026 on July 22. Investors will check if the 11,509 BTC on its balance sheet stayed unchanged.

No filings show Q2 buys or sales. The angle is disclosure, not activity. Source: Tesla IR press releases.

Why it matters. Tesla is a top non-crypto operating company holding BTC. A steady balance signals ongoing treasury exposure.

What to watch

Does Tesla confirm 11,509 BTC again

Any wording on digital assets, impairment, fair value, or treasury policy

Market context around the print if BTC is rising or falling

Potential read-throughs

No change reinforces status quo, not a new catalyst

A sale raises questions on liquidity needs or treasury confidence

A purchase revives the corporate adoption narrative

This is not MicroStrategy. Tesla’s core is EVs, energy, software. Bitcoin is a treasury line, not the capital strategy.

Key facts