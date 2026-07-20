Tesla will report Q2 on July 22, Bitcoin holdings under watch
2 min
Tesla Q2 report will re-confirm 11,509 BTC or show a change
Tesla reports Q2 2026 on July 22. Investors will check if the 11,509 BTC on its balance sheet stayed unchanged.
No filings show Q2 buys or sales. The angle is disclosure, not activity. Source: Tesla IR press releases.
Why it matters. Tesla is a top non-crypto operating company holding BTC. A steady balance signals ongoing treasury exposure.
What to watch
- Does Tesla confirm 11,509 BTC again
- Any wording on digital assets, impairment, fair value, or treasury policy
- Market context around the print if BTC is rising or falling
Potential read-throughs
- No change reinforces status quo, not a new catalyst
- A sale raises questions on liquidity needs or treasury confidence
- A purchase revives the corporate adoption narrative
This is not MicroStrategy. Tesla’s core is EVs, energy, software. Bitcoin is a treasury line, not the capital strategy.
Key facts